GBA Single-Pak link – Ice Climber CLASSIC NES SERIES

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 25, 2022
Single Pak Banner Ice Climbers Classic NES
This NES to GBA port of Ice Climber has one critical feature over the Nintendo e-Reader version and the unlockable version found in Animal Crossing on Gamecube – the 2 player co-op mode. Player 1 can also select the starting level from the home screen.

This video demonstrates this game’s multiboot mode.

