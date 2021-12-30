GBA Single-Pak Link – Frogger’s Adventures 2: The Lost Wand

Frogger’s Adventures 2: The Lost Wand on Nintendo’s Gameboy Advance supports the single pak link multi-boot mode for up to 4 players from one game pak. Uniquely, it actually offers 3 different mini games available through the use of one game cartridge: Balloon, Reverse Tag, and Race. All of which are demonstrated in this video.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak link – Dr. Mario Classic NES Series
Nintendo’s CLASSIC NES SERIES GBA port of Dr. Mario supports multiplayer with two players through one game pak. All the options found in the NES original are here including the two different tunes and the ability to adjust starting difficulty and [...]
GBA Single-Pak link – GAME & WATCH GALLERY 4 – DK3 + Boxing – punch Waluigi in the face and junk!
There are several playable games in Nintendo’s fourth Game & Watch compilation but two are multiplayer compatible through Single-Pak link – Donkey Kong 3 and Boxing. DK3 pits two players in a tug-of-war style match by shooting water [...]
GBA Single-Pak link – DK King of Swing – 4 players 1 game pak
DK King of Swing has a Single-Pak link mode that acts has a quick demo to the main game. The goal is to reach the top of each of the three stages before your opponents. Unfortunately, the AI bot controlled Donkey Kongs play perfect matches every time, [...]
Comments