GBA Single-Pak Link – Frogger’s Adventures 2: The Lost Wand

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 30, 2021
9
0
Single Pak Banner Frogger Adv 2
Contents

Frogger’s Adventures 2: The Lost Wand on Nintendo’s Gameboy Advance supports the single pak link multi-boot mode for up to 4 players from one game pak. Uniquely, it actually offers 3 different mini games available through the use of one game cartridge: Balloon, Reverse Tag, and Race. All of which are demonstrated in this video.

Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGBA
, ,
