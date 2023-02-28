GBA Single-Pak Link – Dokodemo Taikyoku: Yakuman Advance

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Dokodemo Taikyoku: Yakuman Advance supports 4 players but English speakers, like me, are going to have a tough time understanding how to play or what is happening.

I don’t know how to play Yakuman and don’t know Japanese so I apologize for the lack of detail on this one. But I still needed to make a video on it because I am trying to cover all GBA Single-Pak Link modes.