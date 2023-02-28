GBA Single-Pak Link – Dokodemo Taikyoku: Yakuman Advance

Dokodemo Taikyoku: Yakuman Advance supports 4 players but English speakers, like me, are going to have a tough time understanding how to play or what is happening.
I don’t know how to play Yakuman and don’t know Japanese so I apologize for the lack of detail on this one. But I still needed to make a video on it because I am trying to cover all GBA Single-Pak Link modes.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak Link – Puyo Pop Fever
Like the first game, Puyo Pop, this sequel, Puyo Pop Fever, offers some quality 1-cartridge multiplayer on Gameboy Advance. The music, the modes, the extras like the Fever Mode and large clump piece, and the ability to assign teams in any combination, [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Minna no Soft Series: Tetris Advance
This forgotten Japanese exclusive Tetris game is one of the very few Tetris titles on GBA, especially one that features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for up to 4 players. There are two modes: Standard VS and Arranged but they are both pretty much the [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Rugrats I Gotta Go Party
For a licensed IP, Rugrats I Gotta Go Party has a lot of care put into its presentation. Unfortunately, there the 5 Single-Pak mini games lack replay value and fun; it is not worth the hassle of connecting link cables. I played this crap so you [...]
Comments