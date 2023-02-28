GBA Single-Pak Link – Dokodemo Taikyoku: Yakuman Advance

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 28, 2023
9
0
previous article
These are the free Playstation games for March 2023
next article
GBA Single-Pak Link - Puyo Pop Fever
GBA Single Pak link Dokodemo Taikyoku Yakuman Advance
Contents

Dokodemo Taikyoku: Yakuman Advance supports 4 players but English speakers, like me, are going to have a tough time understanding how to play or what is happening.

I don’t know how to play Yakuman and don’t know Japanese so I apologize for the lack of detail on this one. But I still needed to make a video on it because I am trying to cover all GBA Single-Pak Link modes.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGBA
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
1993 Shenandoah (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
1
 
Pocket Witch (XSX) Review with stream
7.0
 
ServiceIT: You can do IT (PC) – Early Access Review
8.5
Platforms
 
Omen of Sorrow
Monster horror fighting game Omen of Sorrow gets official release date for new platforms
 
ServiceIT You can do IT
ServiceIT: You can do IT (PC) – Early Access Review
 
Planet Cube Edge
2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available
 
Go Go PogoGirl
Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon
 
OIP 10
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) – Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Post Void

Psychedelic FPS POST VOID coming to Playstation and Switch in March

by SquallSnake on February 28, 2023
Super Rare Originals announces that POST VOID, a psychedelic, fast-paced, more-ish first-person shooter, is coming to the Nintendo Switch + PlayStation on March 16th. In this challenging arcade-style first-person shooter you have but one objective: be [...]
10
 
Mugen Souls Switch

JRPG Mugen Souls coming to Switch in April

by SquallSnake on February 28, 2023
EastAsiaSoft announced the release date for anime-style JRPG Mugen Souls, coming to Nintendo Switch digitally on April 27th, 2023 in North America, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong. Physical editions will also begin shipping from online retail partner [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums