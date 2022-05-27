GBA Single-Pak Link – Colin McRae Rally 2.0

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on May 27, 2022
0
previous article
Top-down shooter Destropolis now available on Xbox and Playstation
Single Pak Banner Colin McRae Rally 2
Contents

Colin McRae Rally 2.0 is a visually and technically impressive GBA game especially when it comes to the Single-Pak multi-boot 4 player link mode. Using 3D models and realistic physics, this is a more simulation-style racing title as opposed to more acadey (never use the break) racing game.

Up to four players can compete from one game pak, there are multiple vehicles and tracks available, and it all plays with a smooth frame rate. Definitely one of the cooler GBA Single-Pak titles I have covered so far.

This is Single-Pak link!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGBA
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
P.3 (Switch) Review
5.0
13
 
Nirvana: Pilot Yume (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
 
Cotton Fantasy: Superlative Night Dreams (PS4) Review with full pla...
8.5
Platforms
 
DRAINUS
2D side scrolling shooter Drainus now available on Steam
 
Greed fall II
GreedFall 2 – The Dying World first trailer here
 
sniperfeat
Sniper Elite 5 Preview
 
Flippin Kaktus
Action title Flippin Kaktus now available on console and PC
 
Souldiers
Retro action-RPG Souldiers set for June release
View All
Latest News
      
 
Destropolis

Top-down shooter Destropolis now available on Xbox and Playstation

by SquallSnake on May 26, 2022
No Gravity Games announced that Destropolis made by Igrek Games is now available on XBOX and Playstation and it’s priced at $5.99!The game is also available on Nintendo Switch and PC. Destropolis is a top-down shooter game, inspired by video games [...]
13
 
BIOMOTOR UNITRON

Neogeo Pocket Color dungeon crawler Biomotor Unitron now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on May 26, 2022
SNK announced that BIOMOTOR UNITRON is available now for download on the Nintendo Switch! A sci-fi fantasy RPG on an epic scale!Defeat mighty enemies with the strongest humanoid battle robot, Unitron! -Players take on the role of Unitron pilots as they [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums