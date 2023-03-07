GBA Single-Pak Link – Card Party

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Card Party has a bright visual style and a roster of a dozen games but is held back by the constant loading and restarting of all GBAs. While it is possible to trial-and-error your way around the menu system over time, non-Japanese speakers are going to have a tough time.

There are other, better card game compilations on GBA, ones that have better Single-Pak link modes too.