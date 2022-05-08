GBA Single-Pak Link – Boulder Dash EX

Boulder Dash EX features a Single-Pak multiboot mode for up to 4 players. Gameplay is pretty chaotic as the screen rotates every few seconds, causing everything to tumble to that side. The goal is to collect more gems than your opponents but if you get squished by a falling rock, you’ll lose everything you earned.
Boulder Dash stands out because there are numerous options to adjust and 10 playable stages. This Single-Pak multiplayer mode has more options and replay value than most. It also has cute playable creatures that enjoy digging and getting their faces smashed by falling boulders. Who knew?!
This is Single-Pak link!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Does this game from 1990 have the best video game intro of all time?
Kwik Snax was released for the ZX Spectrum in 1990 by CodeMasters and has a totally killer intro that goes so hard. It goes so hard it might be the best video game intro of all time! Seriously, give this a listen and watch to the end (the programmers had [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Blender Bros.
The Single-Pak link multi-boot mode found in Blender Bros., a forgotten platformer, isn’t the most entertaining but it is one of the most surprising because it has 3 modes, one of them being a Mario Kart clone. How/why was a Mode7-style racing game [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Bubble Bobble Old and New
Bubble Bobble Old & New features a single-pak link multiplayer mode for 2 players but only features the first 12 stages. Once level 12 is completed, the game auto-loops back to level 1. Although the number of stages is limited, the full Bubble Bobble [...]
Comments