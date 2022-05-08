GBA Single-Pak Link – Boulder Dash EX

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on May 8, 2022
0
previous article
Shooter Remote Life set for late May release
Single Pak Banner Boulder Dash EX
Contents

Boulder Dash EX features a Single-Pak multiboot mode for up to 4 players. Gameplay is pretty chaotic as the screen rotates every few seconds, causing everything to tumble to that side. The goal is to collect more gems than your opponents but if you get squished by a falling rock, you’ll lose everything you earned.

Boulder Dash stands out because there are numerous options to adjust and 10 playable stages. This Single-Pak multiplayer mode has more options and replay value than most. It also has cute playable creatures that enjoy digging and getting their faces smashed by falling boulders. Who knew?!

This is Single-Pak link!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGBA
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ayo the Clown (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
10
 
The Last Friend (Switch) Review with stream
8.0
 
Floogen (Switch) Review
4.5
Platforms
 
Souldiers
Retro action-RPG Souldiers set for June release
 
SAINTS FEAT
Saints Row Reboot – Preview
 
Samurai Bringer
Japanese Rogue-lite Samurai Bringer coming to Switch, PS4, and PC April 2022
 
skul feat2
Skul The Hero Slayer (Xbox One) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Red Wings: American Aces getting March Switch and PC release
View All
Latest News
      
 
Remote Life

Shooter Remote Life set for late May release

by SquallSnake on May 7, 2022
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games is delighted to be working with developer Next Game Level on the distinguished Shoot-em-up Remote Life that is due to be released on May 27th 2022. Releasing on all console platforms, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft [...]
12
 
Souldiers

Retro action-RPG Souldiers set for June release

by SquallSnake on May 7, 2022
Indie studio Retro Forge, working in partnership with publisher Dear Villagers (The Forgotten City, ScourgeBringer) are sorry to announce that its upcoming 16-bit inspired action-RPG metroidvania adventure Souldiers has seen a short delay. Originally [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums