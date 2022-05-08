GBA Single-Pak Link – Boulder Dash EX

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Boulder Dash EX features a Single-Pak multiboot mode for up to 4 players. Gameplay is pretty chaotic as the screen rotates every few seconds, causing everything to tumble to that side. The goal is to collect more gems than your opponents but if you get squished by a falling rock, you’ll lose everything you earned.

Boulder Dash stands out because there are numerous options to adjust and 10 playable stages. This Single-Pak multiplayer mode has more options and replay value than most. It also has cute playable creatures that enjoy digging and getting their faces smashed by falling boulders. Who knew?!

This is Single-Pak link!