GBA Single-Pak Link – American Bass Challenge

American Bass Challenge has a Single-Pak link mode for four players but the gameplay is limited and uneventful.
From an unchanging position, the player must cast a line and hope the one fish in the pond bites. There is no indicator regarding the location of this one fish or how to reel it in if it manages to bite the lure.
The random gameplay isn’t the worst part – the waiting is. If you manage to reel in that fish, the winner player is forced to wait until the time expires, giving the remaining players a chance to catch a fish even if playing in two-player mode. Punishing the winner with boredom is a poor design choice just like the rest of this miserable fishing experience.
