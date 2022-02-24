GBA Single-Pak Link – Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising

Advance Wars 2‘s Single-Pak multiplayer mode is similar to Advance Wars 1‘s multiboot mode: each playable map grows in size and complexity, each map is a pre-deployed case (cannot create new units), and each battle is limited to ground units only (no air or sea combat available). The biggest difference from this sequel over the original is the ability to select from any of the five maps from a menu screen. The original only had 3 maps and players had to “yield” or finish the fight to move to the next map. However, all maps are available through the VS mode option, which is a pass-the-GBA hotseat multiplayer mode, making this Single-Pak mode sort of pointless.
