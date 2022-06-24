GBA Single-Pak Link – Activision Anthology

Out of all the classic Atari 2600 titles found in this quality compilation cart, 20 of them support multiplayer through the use of a single game pak. And in case you didn’t know, Ice Hockey and Fishing Derby still rock.
PRO TIP – remember to hit L+UP to activate the multiplayer function before each game starts.
This is Single-Pak link!
SquallSnake
