GBA Single-Pak Link – Activision Anthology

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Out of all the classic Atari 2600 titles found in this quality compilation cart, 20 of them support multiplayer through the use of a single game pak. And in case you didn’t know, Ice Hockey and Fishing Derby still rock.

PRO TIP – remember to hit L+UP to activate the multiplayer function before each game starts.

This is Single-Pak link!