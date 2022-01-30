GBA Single-Pak link – A Sound of Thunder

by SquallSnake on January 30, 2022
GBA Single-Pak link - Godzilla: Domination
Single Pak Banner A Sound of Thunder
A Sound Of Thunder is based on a film that completely flopped but somehow managed to get a GBA release. Surprisingly, this isometric shooter is rather impressive for a GBA game especially when it comes to the Single-Pak multiboot multiplayer mode. With 7 stages available for up to 4 players, there is a lot here. The best part? Not needing to power off/on the GBA if a new stage wants to be played. P1 just needs to press the Start button and a new stage can be selected! Impressive!

