Fury Unleashed (Xbox One) Review with stream

by squallsnake on April 10, 2020
XBOX One
33
0
previous article
Ministry of Broadcast is coming to Switch - trailer here. Also get a free code for A Robot Named Fight.
Contents
Item Reviewed

Fury Unleashed (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Challenging but fair
Action based combat but with deep customizable approaches
Slow drip feed of permanent unlocks creates and addicting loop

Negatives

Takes a little time to adjust to the all shoulder/trigger button control layout
Some challenges and bosses are a little more difficult than perhaps they should be - get gud!

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.5
Bottom Line

An addicting 2D roguelike with thoughtful combat and design.

8.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Fury Unleashed has been in development for over five years and the final product speaks to the long development cycle. This 2D side-scrolling action rogue platformer is always tough but fair and will keep you coming back for more. 

Roguelikes are a dime a dozen these days but Fury Unleashed gets it right. Each encounter could be your last but the slow drip of permanent unlockables is an addicting gameplay loop.  Although it is built around the rogue ruleset, combat has adopted twin-stick shooter mechanics to ensure each attack is fluid and accurate. Holding the right stick automatically shoots in that direction and the generous aim-assist helps make the constant challenge fair. The trigger and shoulder buttons are used for jumping, dashing and launching extra attacks like abilities and nades. At first, it is a little weird learning to jump with the left trigger but becomes intuitive by the second or third attempt. The player also has access to a melee attack and a butt stomp; all forms of attack gel together to create entertaining action based combat that never gets old. You will need to make use of the entire moveset to survive each comic book, aka each world, along with the large, challenging boss encounters. 

The entire presentation takes a literal note of Comix Zone as the game is presented as a soldier progressing through pages of a comic book. Each screen is essentially one page and starts to become slightly Metroidvania-ish as exploration is encouraged and rewarded. Going out of your way to clear that one screen in the corner might yield a stat boosting upgrade or possibly a new weapon or perk. Speed runners might try and reach the end of each book by drawing a straight line to the finish but precautious players might want to explore for goodies at the cost of time and enemy encounters. Fallen enemies often drop ink, the game’s currency, which can be used to purchase upgrades or new perks. Sometimes ink can be spent at NPCs but will provide a random result, but sometimes nothing at all.  This is a rogue afterall and sometimes life just isn’t fair. 

Fury Unleashed is a challenging game as the player is sent back to the beginning upon death like any rogue title. However, each run earns experience points which can be used to unlock permanent upgrades. It takes a while to unlock enough perks to actually make a difference in moment-to-moment gameplay but the player also gains personal experience with each run. For example, after getting eaten by hidden venus fly traps for the fourth time, you will realize you need to proceed with caution when venturing through certain jungle areas. Each death is usually the fault of the player so it is hard to be frustrated at the game when you know you could have handled that death dealing situation better. 

Even though it takes time and skill to clear even the first comic book, there is no denying the polish and care put into this title. It isn’t often that you will get your rear end handed to you time and time again only to keep wanting more. 

Also available on Switch, PS4, and PC. There are also free demo versions available you can try for yourself and save progress transfers to the full game. 

Also Try: Mana Spark (Switch)

Don’t Forget About: your other favorite Roguelikes

Better Than: HyperParasite 

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.comTwitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
ActionAwesome Games StudioFeaturedFury UnleashedReviewRoguelikeXBOX One
, , , , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Fury Unleashed (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.5
33
 
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late|cl-r| (PS4) Review
8.5
 
HyperParasite (Xbox One) Review
6.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Fallout 76: Wastelanders update launching for free on all platforms
 
Puzzler ZHED getting Switch and PC ports from mobile
 
Frenetic aerial combat shooter Jet Lancer to release in May on Switch and PC
 
3D puzzle platformer Tin & Kuna coming to consoles and PC in the fall
 
LUNA The Shadow Dust (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Ministry of Broadcast is coming to Switch – trailer here. Also get a free code for A Robot Named Fight.

by squallsnake on April 9, 2020
Hitcents’ Orwellian cinematic platformer,  Ministry of Broadcast (MoB), is coming to Nintendo Switch at a time when the game’s subject matter is more relevant than ever. Available on the Nintendo eShop on April 30th (retail version to follow), MoB has [...]
28
 

Fallout 76: Wastelanders update launching for free on all platforms

by squallsnake on April 9, 2020
Wastelanders – the largest update for Fallout 76 to date – releasing entirely for free on April 14 for PC (including Steam!), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Wastelanders brings a new beginning to Appalachia for first-time and veteran players alike with a new [...]
14
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums