Free Xbox games for September 2020

by squallsnake on August 27, 2020
XBOX 360
Microsoft announced the following games will be free in September for Xbox Live Gold and Ultimate subscribers.

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Take back New York City after it has fallen into chaos. This online shooter is a groundbreaking experience, combining robust RPG customization and tactical action combat. Play a massive co-op campaign, take on other agents, and earn cutting edge gear, as you fulfill your objective: protect what remains and restore hope.

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The legends have foretold it and prophecies predicted it: The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is available in September’s Games with Gold lineup. The continuation of the point-and-click adventure saga hilariously spoofs some of the most beloved and famous fantasy stories ever written. With over 20 hours of story, help the quirky cast of characters fulfill their destiny in the tricky world of Avantasia.

de Blob 2

Set off on an action-packed colorful adventure. The Inkies are back with a new plot to rid the world of color and it is up to Blob to stop them. Featuring a unique painting functionality as the main game mechanic, this platformer showcases 12 new single player levels, multiplayer support, and epic boss battles.

Armed and Dangerous

Capture victory in 12,000 bullets or less in this classic Xbox title. Meet the Lionhearts, a smack-talking band of rebels on an impossible mission to save the world – that is if they don’t burn it down first. With a witty story that parodies popular media, wield outlandish weapons and shoot your way through 21 action-packed levels.

