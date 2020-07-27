Free Playstation games for August 2020 PS+ members

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ members in August 2020.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Survive a series of hilarious challenges until one victor remains in this colorful 60-person online multiplayer party game*! Test your mettle in brutal free-for-alls or co-op challenges where only the winning team advances to the next round. Bend, bounce and bash your way through hilarious physics-based obstacles, from smashing through doors, to balancing on massive see-saws, to racing up mountains riddled with traps. Add a touch of style to your Fall Guy by customizing them with everything from classy pineapple couture to flattering prehistoric fashion.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be available to download Tuesday, August 4, until Monday August 31.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Relive the incredible single-player campaign from 2009 blockbuster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, fully remastered for a new generation.

Following immediately on from the dramatic events of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered immerses you in a gripping, action-driven adventure in which you must face off against a deadly new threat hellbent on bringing the world to the brink of collapse. The single-player campaign has been fully remastered with improved textures, animations, physically based rendering, high-dynamic range lighting and much more. Rediscover classic missions like Cliffhanger, The Gulag and Whiskey Hotel as you once again join Soap, Price, Ghost and the rest of Task Force 141 in a globe-spanning fight to restore order to the world. Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle not included.

Free multiplayer weekend*

Another free online multiplayer weekend is coming to PS4 next month, starting Saturday August 8 at 12:01am through Sunday August 9 at 11:59pm local time.

*Online multiplayer games sold separately. Requires internet connection and PlayStation Network account.

PS Plus 10th Anniversary PS4 Theme

As a reminder, a free PS4 theme celebrating the past decade can be downloaded for free on PS Store for a limited time – our way of saying thanks for supporting PS Plus these past 10 years.