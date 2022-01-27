First Person Shooter Pandemic Shooter now available on Switch – only $5

by SquallSnake on January 27, 2022
Pandemic Shooter
Contents

No Gravity Games announced the launch of the Pandemic Shooter made by Cave Games. Pandemic shooter is an action-packed first-person zombie shooter. Sit back, relax, and enjoy some massacre. Hordes of mindless undead are heading your way. Collect and upgrade your weapons, grab some power-ups and let the bullets fly. But don’t get too cocky. Every level gets more challenging and more zombie-packed!

Pandemic Shooter is rated T for Teen by the ESRB, and will retail for $4.99 in the Nintendo eShop.

Run, gun, and have lots of fun in this action-packed first-person zombie shooter. A global pandemic is turning people into ungodly walking sacks of rotting meat. The virus is spreading like 5G waves from a microchip and you’re the only one who can do something about it. Arm yourself to the teeth and set out on a journey through the whole flat world* and find the people responsible. But are they people?

You know how your grandpa goes on the internet and then suddenly starts talking about how the moon is made out of cheese and the water is turning the frogs gay? Well, the mind-controlling, humanity-manipulating reptilians responsible are not going anywhere so put some shungite around the la casa and set out on the highway to smell.

FEATURES:

▪ Up to 8 hours of the FPS zombie massacre!
▪ Endless Mode! Unlocked on completing all the levels.
▪ Original dark humor. All major conspiracy theories included 😉
▪ Multiple in-game achievements.
▪ 16 different weapons.
▪ GRENADES!
▪ 20 collectible power-ups!

