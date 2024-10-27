Final Haunted Halloween game coming to NES

The final chapter of the Haunted: Halloween trilogy for the NES comes to life in this extravaganza of 8-Bit action on Halloween night!
Here are details from 8-Bit Legit:
October of 2025 will mark the 10 year anniversary of us making games as Retrotainment, and to celebrate we’ll be releasing Haunted: Halloween ’87 (Year of the Witch).
It will complete the Haunted: Halloween trilogy on the NES! Haunted: Halloween ’85 was our very first game as a team. It was released in 2015 and Haunted: Halloween ’86 (The Curse Of Possum Hollow) followed a year later.
If you’ve played either of the previous two games, you likely have a good idea what to expect in ’87 – more of the same but turned up to 11! If you haven’t, well then it’s high time you got into some 8-Bit Halloween adventures.
Don’t have an NES? We don’t judge; we port our games to various other platforms like Steam, Xbox and Switch so anyone can get their retro creep on
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply