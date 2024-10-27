Final Haunted Halloween game coming to NES

The final chapter of the Haunted: Halloween trilogy for the NES comes to life in this extravaganza of 8-Bit action on Halloween night!

Here are details from 8-Bit Legit:

October of 2025 will mark the 10 year anniversary of us making games as Retrotainment, and to celebrate we’ll be releasing Haunted: Halloween ’87 (Year of the Witch).

It will complete the Haunted: Halloween trilogy on the NES! Haunted: Halloween ’85 was our very first game as a team. It was released in 2015 and Haunted: Halloween ’86 (The Curse Of Possum Hollow) followed a year later.

If you’ve played either of the previous two games, you likely have a good idea what to expect in ’87 – more of the same but turned up to 11! If you haven’t, well then it’s high time you got into some 8-Bit Halloween adventures.

Don’t have an NES? We don’t judge; we port our games to various other platforms like Steam, Xbox and Switch so anyone can get their retro creep on