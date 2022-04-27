Farm Manager 2022 coming to PS4/PS5

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Farm Manager 2022 is set to premiere on PS4 and PS5 on April 28th

This April 28th, Farm Manager 2022 is coming to PS4 and PS5. The new instalment from the farming strategy series lets the player take up a role of a farmer and manage their own farm. Farm Manager 2022 offers extensive options for cultivating land and raising livestock, as well as managing employees and taking care of the machinery. The title has been met with positive reception on PC and Xbox consoles.

Farm Manager 2022 is a game created by Polish studio Cleversan. The previous year the title – named Farm Manager 2021 – debuted on PC, and this March it premiered on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Ultimate Games S.A is responsible for publishing the title on PlayStation 4. The game is also available on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility.

Farm Manager 2022 is the second instalment of popular farming strategy games.The gameplay is oriented around running and developing a farm.The player has to take care of both farming and animals, as well as, keep an eye on agricultural machinery and hire employees.The gameplay is significantly impacted by the seasons of the year and changing weather conditions.

“It’s a game with a comprehensive approach to farming, providing players with hours of relaxing and engaging gameplay. In Farm Manager 2022 the player starts from a modest plot of land – the rest depends on him. The developers have prepared plenty of interesting options, which means the player has a lot of room to work with,” said Rafał Jelonek, COO, Ultimate Games S.A.

In comparison to the previous instalment, Farm Manager 2022 offers players many improvements and new elements. The number of plants, animals and machines has been visibly increased. The game is enriched by the presence of various special buildings (e.g. a mechanic’s garage and a veterinary centre) and the players are given new possibilities for automatizing farm management processes. This time around the creators have also put more emphasis on the financial side and random events.

Farm Manager 2022 – main features:

running and developing a farm;

cultivating land, animal husbandry;

managing employees;

plenty of agricultural machinery;

seasons and changing weather conditions.

Farm Manager 2022 is set to premiere on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on April 28th 2022.

Basic information:

title: Farm Manager 2022

genre: simulation, indie, strategy, economy, farming

developer: Cleversan Games

publisher: Ultimate Games S.A.

language: English, Polish, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Hungarian

number of players: 1

storage: 4.2 GB

release day: 28 April, 2022 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5), 3 March, 2022 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S), 6 May, 2021 (PC – Steam)