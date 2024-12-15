Farewell North now available on PS5

Mooneye Studios and developer Kyle Banks are delighted to share that good boy adventure Farewell North has finally arrived on PS5! After releasing to much appraise on PC, Switch and Xbox in August, Farewell North has finally reached PS5 just in time for the holidays.

Farewell North is an emotional journey about saying farewell. You play as adorable border collie Chesley, who is helping protagonist Cailey get through tough times. The journey takes the two of you through the beautiful Highlands of Scotland and to some long-forgotten memories of your human’s and your own youth in the Highlands. Travel with your human, hoard sheep and cows, play fetch and get pet.

You can check out my coverage of the XSX version HERE.

Emotional good boy adventure

Play as adorable border collie Chesley

PS5 release December 12th 2024

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PS5

Around 5 hours playtime

Price point of $23,99