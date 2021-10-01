Experimental adventure Lydia now available on PS4

by SquallSnake on October 1, 2021
Playstation 4
Lydia
How may a resenting and alcoholic household affect a little girl full of imagination? Lydia is an interactive experience with a strong and dark climate set by emotional graphics, music and dialogues.

The story is based on real events of some of the developers’ lives. The narrative makes no compromise and gives a lot of food for thought with metaphors and intense events/characters to understand.

Our aim is to share the experience with as many people as possible, that’s why it is available in many popular languages and with a low price tag (the adventure lasts around one hour).
Made by Finnish developers Platonic Partnership, Lydia is published by Nakana.io, a Warsaw-based label focused on meaningful games. Lydia is now available on PS4 for $2.99.

