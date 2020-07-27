Earthlock 2 announced for next gen consoles with new trailer – original on sale now

338 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Snowcastle Games announced that Earthlock 2 is in development for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Snowcastle Games have released a teaser trailer for the game, running entirely in-engine on Unreal. To celebrate the first reveal of Earthlock 2, Snowcastle Games have also discounted the original game, Earthlock, by 80% on Steam, the Nintendo Switch eShop and the Xbox Games Store to €4.99 EUR / £4.49 GBP / $5.98 USD.

The Earthlock series is set on the planet of Umbra, which has stopped spinning on its axis, meaning half of the world is completely shrouded in darkness, while the other half is constantly baked in sunlight. Along the border in the middle, there is an area that gets the best of both worlds. The game’s story centres around a group of friends who must set out to find and rescue their missing family members.



The original Earthlock was a very classic turn-based late 90s JRPG-style experience, but with the success of the first game giving the team ample opportunity to grow, Earthlock 2 will take the franchise to the next level. Earthlock 2 will be an open-world action RPG with complex interlocking systems that work together to offer players extensive freedom to customise their own experience. There is a lot more about the game to share, but for now please enjoy this first tease of the game and one of the key gameplay possibilities that Earthlock 2 will explore: