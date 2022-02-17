Earthbound Beginnings (NSO) – quick play

This week, Gillman and I started Earthbound Beginnings, aka 1989’s Mother, on the Nintendo Switch Online service as Nintendo just dropped both EB Beginnings (NES) and Earthbound (SNES) from their latest Nintendo Direct. During our stream we talk about the grind-heavy nature of the game, random battles, and how the Wii U and 3DS eShop is getting shut down in March 2023.
