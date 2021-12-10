Dragonborne DX getting a physical Gameboy Color release

by SquallSnake on December 10, 2021
Dragonborne DX
Contents

Incube8 Games will be publishing Dragonborne DX, developed by Spacebot Interactive, on a physical cartridge for the Nintendo Game Boy Color.

Dragonborne DX sc1

The original Dragonborne gave you the opportunity to travel through the region of Argon as Kris, in search of your missing father Kurtis, the greatest dragon slayer the region has ever known. Now, revisit this story with enhanced graphics for the Game Boy Color, in addition to improved gameplay mechanics, a remastered soundtrack, and new bonus content. Dragonborne DX will also remain compatible with the original Game Boy. 

  • Adventure RPG for Game Boy and Game Boy Color
  • Turn-based battle system
  • Numerous upgrades, enemies, collectibles, quests, and puzzles
  • Multiple endings
  • Approximately 10 hours of gameplay
