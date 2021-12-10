Dragonborne DX getting a physical Gameboy Color release

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Incube8 Games will be publishing Dragonborne DX, developed by Spacebot Interactive, on a physical cartridge for the Nintendo Game Boy Color.

The original Dragonborne gave you the opportunity to travel through the region of Argon as Kris, in search of your missing father Kurtis, the greatest dragon slayer the region has ever known. Now, revisit this story with enhanced graphics for the Game Boy Color, in addition to improved gameplay mechanics, a remastered soundtrack, and new bonus content. Dragonborne DX will also remain compatible with the original Game Boy.