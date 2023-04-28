Dogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story (XSX) Review with stream

Full Review

Don’t be distracted by the goofy name, Dogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story is a pleasant horizontal shooter that features 4 player local co-op in a world that references different types of food as a point of humor.

From a fluid cartoony presentation, this shmup offers some straight-forward classic shooter gameplay. One button shoots, another launches a bomb, and new offensive capabilities can be unlocked although it takes a good chunk of time to get to the good stuff. The challenge is also well balanced even if you are venturing solo so you don’t need to worry about wild difficulty swings if you cannot fill your roster of four. Granted, the higher difficulties will provide a stronger but expected challenge.

If there is one aspect that holds back Dogfight is that it is little too simple. While I appreciate and respect the simplistic shoot-everything gameplay, there really isn’t a gimmick or gameplay element to separate it from any other classic shooter. Each stage only takes a few minutes, which is nice, but the lack of extras or a unique gameplay element results in a plain and very straightforward shooter experience. Like eating oven baked chicken thigh, it would satisfy your hunger but wish there was some flavoring, sides, and something a little more.

