Difficult decision maker Norman’s Great Illusion coming to consoles August 2020

Norman’s Great Illusion will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on August 19 for $4.99 by Sometimes You.

In Norman’s Great Illusion you have to live a year as an engineer at the plant in the face of rising social tensions. Make difficult decisions, but keep in mind: you will have to pay for each choice.

Have you ever wondered why, individually good and peace-loving citizens, merging into society, allow the coming to power of forces that have diametrically opposed their principles and goals? “Norman’s Great Illusion” is our attempt to talk about this phenomenon.

Features: