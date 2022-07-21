Dark Minute: Kira’s Adventure (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 21, 2022
Switch
0
previous article
Farm Manager 2022 launching on Switch
Dark Minute
Contents
Item Reviewed

Dark Minute: Kira’s Adventure (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

2D sprite-based visuals have some charm

Negatives

Hunting for three batteries and being trapped in the dark isn’t fun
Navigating large winding stages without a map is nearly impossible even if you have light
Backtracking through these large stages doesn’t respect your time

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
2.0
Bottom Line

Rushing to collect 3 batteries before the screen goes dark, then backtracking through unfairly designed large stages without a map is painful to play and a waste of your time.

2.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Originally released on Steam, Dark Minute: Kira’s Adventure is a literal dark platformer now available on the Switch eShop. Unfortunately, its main gimmick, platforming in the dark, is just as tedious as it sounds.

Through an 8-bit sprite-based visual presentation, the player has sixty seconds to find three energy cells and reach the exit otherwise the lights go dark and Kira will be left wandering with minimal light. The problem is most stages are rather large with several branching paths. Without a radar or map option, players are left to blindly navigate tunnels and hope they luckily pick the correct path.

The press release I received says there are over 100 levels available. However, going to be honest here, I rage quit on level four and have no desire to go back and try again. After aimlessly wandering in dimly lit caverns for twenty minutes, making no progress and just getting more frustrated, I reached my limit. Even if I found all three batteries, it sucks having to backtrack through the entire level again to reach the exit. 

Giving the player anxiety with a strict 60-second time limit and having to suffer through a dark maze with dastardly placed spikes/pits, the main gameplay gimmick, never makes the game more fun; it only makes it more frustrating.

Also Play: Blindy (Switch)

Not As Fun As: Hillbilly Doomsday  

Don’t Forget About: Why Pizza?

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedPlatformerReviewSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Dark Minute: Kira’s Adventure (Switch) Review
2.0
 
Panic Mode (PC) Review
8.0
 
Parasite Pack (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
R 21
Panic Mode (PC) Review
 
Voltage High Society
Voltage High Society is a 1st person Metroidvania coming to PC soon
 
Time on Frog Island (PC) Review
 
Endling Extinction is Forever scaled
Endling – Extinction is Forever gameplay trailer here
 
R 10
Scorn (PC/Xbox) Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 
Farm Manager 2022

Farm Manager 2022 launching on Switch

by SquallSnake on July 20, 2022
Farm Manager 2022, the latest installment in the popular series of economic farming strategies, will appear on the Nintendo Switch on July 21st this year. The game allows you to manage your own farm. In Farm Manager 2022 players will find, among others, [...]
8
 
Knights Guns

Knights & Guns coming to Xbox

by SquallSnake on July 14, 2022
Previously available on Nintendo Switch, Knights & Guns is a mash-up between shmup and pang-style games. Pre-order on XBOX consoles will be available on 17th of JULY (retailing at $9.99)! Knights & Guns brings you to a dangerous world where you [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums