Hillbilly Doomsday (Xbox Series X) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 8, 2022
0
previous article
Endling - Extinction is Forever gameplay trailer here
Hillbilly Doomsday
Contents
Item Reviewed

Hillbilly Doomsday (Xbox Series X) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Monsters burst into gross, meaty chunks with each kill – overly excessive and so ridiculous
Simple run-n-gun action platforming is mindless fun
Tons of extra weapons to unlock

Negatives

Plenty of BS jumps and cheap enemy placement (but checkpoint/restart system is respectful)
Some sound effects, like the jump noise, isn’t exactly the best
Bosses take way too many hits, stages are too long, and the slippery platforms are annoying

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

A ridiculous action platformer that has simple gameplay, tons to unlock, but occasional cheap level design.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Hillbilly Doomsday fits into the Sometimes You library of published titles. It features simple, approachable gameplay. It only costs a few bucks. And it focuses its entire approach around one gimmick, in this case, smacking the crap out of monsters with a wide shovel swing and watching the gory chunks fall everywhere.

Despite the over-the-top gore effect, this is a 2D side-scrolling run-n-gun action platformer with approachable design. One button jumps, the other attacks. That’s it. There are no special moves or levels to gain. There is no timer to beat or leaderboards to climb. Nope, just run to the right until to reach the finish. Instead, defeated enemies will drop coins which can be spent on numerous new weapons and items so there is always something to unlock and try.

Each stage features tons of repeating enemies but you might not mind the monotony because of the unnecessary death animations.  Each enemy explodes into a waterfall of chunky bits that actually litter the ground. Much more comical than horror-movie, this effect truly carries the experience and have not seen just a murderous blood gushing effect since Vandal Hearts on PS1… well, maybe Gears of Wars too.  

Eventually you’ll unlock more weapons besides the peashooter but the melee attacking shovel weapon is always satisfying. Killing most common enemies in one swoop, this arcing attack makes the player feel powerful and it destroys everything in its path like a hot knife through butter. Due to the wide swing, it can hit enemies above and below, even in the same swipe, so this weapon is the go-to even after unlocking heavier ranged weaponry. 

Even though decimating enemies with a single shovel blast is enjoyable, Hillbilly Doomsday isn’t the smoothest experience. Some jumps can be real jerks as you need to be pixel perfect and often times an enemy will be waiting on the edge. The good news is, it seems like the game has compensated for this dastardly design with a forgiving checkpoint system. Whether losing a life or needing to restart, the player starts at the beginning the last cleared screen.  Unfortunately, levels go on for too long and bosses are total bullet sponges which gets tiresome.

If you enjoy action with your platforming, especially the ridiculous kind, Hillbilly Doomsday is the low-cost indie game for you with many easily obtainable Achievements. The straightforward gameplay might be built for anybody but the young’ins might want to look the other way from the gory bits.

Much More Fun Than: Whiskey & Zombies

Also Try: Shovel Knight  

Don’t Forget About: Pandemic Shooter

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Featured, Platformer, Reviews, Xbox Series X
FeaturedReviewXbox Series X
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Hillbilly Doomsday (Xbox Series X) Review with stream
7.0
 
Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover (XSX) Review with stream
7.0
 
Crazy Chicken Xtreme (PS4) Review with stream
2.0
Platforms
 
Endling Extinction is Forever scaled
Endling – Extinction is Forever gameplay trailer here
 
R 10
Scorn (PC/Xbox) Preview
 
fall guys title
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Xbox One) Review
 
R 14
Anvil Saga (PC) Review
 
HunterX
Action adventure HunterX coming to Switch in July
View All
Latest News
      
 
Endling Extinction is Forever scaled

Endling – Extinction is Forever gameplay trailer here

by SquallSnake on July 7, 2022
Endling – Extinction is Forever is a 3D survival/adventure game that frankly touches on tangible threats to humans and animals; climate change, ecological preservation and well, other humans. Keep searching while also fending for your kits through [...]
9
 
No Gravity Games Birthday

No Gravity Games set to giveaway Switch games to celebrate their birthday

by SquallSnake on July 7, 2022
No Gravity Games is celebrating their 3rd anniversary by giving away games in their library. On Monday, July 11th, 2022 at 00:00 Pacific Time, No Gravity Games will kick off its 3rd Anniversary by doing an event-themed “Birthday Party”. [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums