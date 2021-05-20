Cyberpunk Action-Adventure FORECLOSED coming to PC and consoles this summer

Merge Games is excited to announce FORECLOSED will be landing on all digital stores (Steam, Nintendo eShop, Xbox Store, Stadia, Epic and PlayStation Store) this Summer, on August 12th for £14.99 & $/€19.99. Physical Editions will also be available and are available to pre-order now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X (£19.99 & $24.99) and, Nintendo Switch (£24.99 $/€29.99).
FORECLOSED is a narrative-driven action-adventure set in a Cyberpunk world filled with action, suspense, and experimental augmentations. Follow the story of Evan Kapnos, his identity recently Foreclosed, stripped of his job, his brain implants and his access to the city Block-chain, he must now escape before his identity and implants are auctioned off.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Metal Slug Mobile gameplay trailer here
TiMi Studio shared a gameplay trailer for the mobile Metal Slug game it is working on for iOS and Android devices. No date has been revealed for release as of yet. Players will experience the same side-scrolling shoot-em up action that has made Metal Slug [...]
Biomutant Preview
In the time this game was given a launch date between the time that it was announced, we could very easily have been living in the post-apocalyptic world in which the game is set. Having been first announced in 2017, there has been a lot of room for [...]
Carebotz is an Asteroids Metroidvania – trailer here
Indie game developer Péter Takács a.k.a Glasscannon Studio announced the worldwide release of Carebotz, an exciting retro-inspired arcade adventure with exploration elements. Handcrafted with love by sci-fi enthusiasts, Carebotz blends classic Asteroids [...]
Comments