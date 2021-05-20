Cyberpunk Action-Adventure FORECLOSED coming to PC and consoles this summer

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Merge Games is excited to announce FORECLOSED will be landing on all digital stores (Steam, Nintendo eShop, Xbox Store, Stadia, Epic and PlayStation Store) this Summer, on August 12th for £14.99 & $/€19.99. Physical Editions will also be available and are available to pre-order now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X (£19.99 & $24.99) and, Nintendo Switch (£24.99 $/€29.99).

FORECLOSED is a narrative-driven action-adventure set in a Cyberpunk world filled with action, suspense, and experimental augmentations. Follow the story of Evan Kapnos, his identity recently Foreclosed, stripped of his job, his brain implants and his access to the city Block-chain, he must now escape before his identity and implants are auctioned off.