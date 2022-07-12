Cute puzzle game Mojito the Cat gets July release date

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 12, 2022
Switch
1
0
previous article
GBA Single-Pak Link - Woody Woodpecker in Crazy Castle 5
Mojito the Cat 1
Contents

Mojito the Cat invites you to his unique world on Nintendo Switch consoles this Friday – 15th July. This cute and colorful family-friendly game was created for players of all ages. Train your mind in an extremely fun way! 

For every fan of cats, platformers, and mind games! Pass all levels in the smartest, and easiest way possible. Or if you like challenges, try all of the possible ways for each level.

There are many levels ahead of you in a charming world full of colorful animals. But it just sounds so simple. Prove yourself and find the easiest way to complete each of the puzzle levels.

MEET ALL OF YOUR FRIENDS
Unlock and meet all 10 additional heroes. Play them all or find your favorite!

MEET THE CAT!
The main character was inspired by the real cat named Mojito! He’s super cute and really brave. Mojito is 13 years old now. Sometimes he has bad mood, specially when he is sleeping and you try to move him.

UNIQUE JOURNEY
Experience a journey through the various unique locations of the Mojito world. Unique places await you – a forest, a desert island, an active volcano, and each of them will be a new, unique challenge.

KEY FEATURES:
– 60 puzzles to solve
– charming aesthetic
– 11 unique 3D cube skins
– satisfying gameplay loop
– great challenges

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Puzzle, Switch
NewsPuzzleSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Time on Frog Island (PC) Review
9.0
14
 
Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.5
 
Hillbilly Doomsday (Xbox Series X) Review with stream
7.0
Platforms
 
Time on Frog Island (PC) Review
 
Endling Extinction is Forever scaled
Endling – Extinction is Forever gameplay trailer here
 
R 10
Scorn (PC/Xbox) Preview
 
fall guys title
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Xbox One) Review
 
R 14
Anvil Saga (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Mojito the Cat 1

Cute puzzle game Mojito the Cat gets July release date

by SquallSnake on July 12, 2022
Mojito the Cat invites you to his unique world on Nintendo Switch consoles this Friday – 15th July. This cute and colorful family-friendly game was created for players of all ages. Train your mind in an extremely fun way!  For every fan of cats, [...]
1
 
Xbox sale green

Xbox games on sale for the week of July 12, 2022

by SquallSnake on July 12, 2022
Microsoft listed many games on sale this week. This sale goes through July 18, 2022. See all the discounted games here.
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums