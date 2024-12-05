Crying ARPG Crystar now available on PS5

Spike Chunsoft announced Action RPG CRYSTAR is now available for PlayStation 5 in North America and Europe as a digital download exclusive for $19.99. The PS5 version comes with over 30 pre-loaded costumes, including items previously available as paid DLC for other versions. CRYSTAR is developed by FURYU Corporation.

This is a story about girls who cry over injustice yet stand up in defiance. The action RPG where you “fight through your tears” is available now on PS5.

Players control protagonist Rei as she battles the Souls of the dead in Purgatory to help bring her deceased sister, Mirai, back to life.

Whatever you do, don’t dry your eyes. Power up your attacks and armor by shedding tears. The battle system includes a Guardian, an otherworldly being who fights alongside you. Crying will activate your Guardian Mode, enabling you to summon your Guardian. Once summoned, you can harness special abilities and fight to your full potential.

As you progress through the story, you’ll gain allies, allowing you to freely switch between four characters, including Rei, during battle. The game also features enemy memoir collection, a music library, and a combo system, offering plenty of engaging elements for players. With an adjustable difficulty setting, even action game beginners can enjoy a smooth gaming experience.

The PS5 version comes with over 30 pre-loaded costumes, including items previously available as paid DLC for other versions. Costumes include adorable “Swimsuit,” “Santa,” and “Official 4-Panel Comic Costumes.” The costumes provide enhanced gameplay and provide added advantages such as reducing the costs of items, or drawing out certain enemies.