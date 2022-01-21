Climb the corporate ladder in The Company Man now on Switch

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Video game publisher Leoful and Malaysian indie studio Forust are pleased to announce office adventure game, The Company Man, has launched digitally on Nintendo Switch worldwide. A physical edition of the game will be available in Asia from January 26th.

To celebrate The Company Man’s launch, a new launch trailer showcasing more co-workers, email attacks, obstacles, and bosses has been published. In addition, players can download a free set of The Company Man social media profile pictures featuring characters such as Jim, Alice, and William. The Company Man is available at a 10% launch discount on Nintendo eShop till January 30th, 2022 in the Americas and Europe, and players can try out a free demo to have a taste of working at Good Water Company.

The Company Man is a classic action platformer inspired by the popular American TV series “The Office”. You play as Jim, a young salaryman starting out at the Good Water Company. Unsatisfied with how the company is run, Jim sets out to overthrow his boss and become the CEO. Launch email attacks against coworkers with a powerful keyboard, run and jump across departments from Human Resources to Marketing, boost up with coffee beans, and show them who’s boss!

The Company Man is playable in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

8 things you should know about The Company Man

DESTROY EVERYONE IN YOUR PATH AS YOU MAKE YOUR WAY TO THE TOP

Put your platforming skills to the test as you jump and dash across seven corporate departments riddled with booby traps, quirky coworkers, and tough bosses.

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN A BEAUTIFULLY CRAFTED WORLD

Explore a variety of beautiful hand-painted environments – from the over air-conditioned icy floors in Accounting to the endless mountains of paperwork in Human Resources.

RELATABLE ISSUES DELIVERED WITH WIT

Remember the lazy manager who bosses you around, or the annoying coworker that tries to sell you a pyramid scheme? You will find yourself laughing at the many puns and jokes of working life.

PULL YOURSELF UP BY THE BOOTSTRAPS WITH WEAPON UPGRADES

Upskill yourself with a keyboard upgrade after beating a new department. From throwing a backhanded comment to blasting a spam email tsunami, there are many ways to finish the job.

RE-ENERGIZE WITH A RELAXING COFFEE BREAK

Feeling a little underpowered? Have a coffee break to boost your health and stamina! I mean, how could you possibly overthrow a company without a little caffeine?

BUFF UP WITH COFFEE BEANS

Spend the coins you earn from beating up your coworkers at the Coffee Shop, which offers a variety of health and stamina boosting coffee beans.

LOOK OUT FOR SECRET GAUNTLET DUNGEONS

Challenge yourself in secret gauntlet dungeons where Jim is forced to fight wave after wave of coworkers. These dungeons aren’t easy to find, so keep a lookout for them!

THERE’S A DIFFICULTY LEVEL FOR EVERYONE

Whether you’re a newbie or an expert, we got you covered with a wide range of difficulty levels from Normal to Impossible (Impossible is unlocked after beating the game).