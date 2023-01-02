Classic-style shooter Guntech 2 available on Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 2, 2023
Switch
7
0
previous article
Panda Punch (Xbox One) Review with stream
Guntech 2
Contents

Veteran game developer Jani Penttinen is proud to announce the worldwide release of Guntech 2 to the Nintendo Switch digital stores featuring old-school classic shooter fun in a fast, frantic, and action-packed gameplay experience inspired by famous titles such as Thrust, Oids, Geometry Wars, and Asteroids. You can play in single-player or couch co-op mode with up to 4 players. Its retro-style twin-stick controls, amazing graphics, smooth gameplay, and phenomenal audio offers players the ultimate blast from the past on a modern system. 

Guntech 2 challenges you to beat levels of hardcore action with epic boss battles at the end! You play using the Left Stick to steer and thrust your ship and the Right Stick to control the railgun. Your craft has a total of three different weapons. The L Button and R Button fire the two additional, more powerful weapons, which always fire in the direction of your ship’s nose. This allows you to shoot in any direction using the railgun, with extra firepower when you position your ship toward the enemy. There are 20 different weapons included in the game, and the weapons have different characteristics, and it’s up to you to figure out which works best for your playing style and any level. You can acquire new weapons between levels, but you can switch freely between the owned weapons during the gameplay. 

Guntech 2 offers five distinct worlds to beat: TutorialVirusThe Dark WorldsSpace Jungle, and Cargo Hauler. Each world has eight levels plus a boss level at the end. Additionally, there are seasonal levels that are funny and silly little missions themed for seasons like Christmas and Halloween. You have a fresh set of lives for each level. Each level has three different goals. The first is mandatory for passing the levels and will earn you one star. The other level goals will earn you additional stars, and you can try to clear all levels to 3-star results.

KEY FEATURES

  • Awesome Retro-Inspired Mayhem
  • Explore The Asteroid Belt
  • Single- & 4-Player Couch Co-Op
  • Epic Boss Battles
  • Tons Of Weapons & Ships
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Shooters, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Panda Punch (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.5
5
 
Donut Dodo (Switch) Review
9.0
 
Jitsu Squad (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
Platforms
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
 
R
Serious Fun Football (PC) Review
 
Starship Troopers Extermination scaled
Starship Troopers getting 12-player co-op shooter
 
pinballwizard 1
The Pinball Wizard (PC) Review
 
The Crackpet Show
Twin-Stick shooter The Crackpet Show coming to Switch and PC in December 2022
View All
Latest News
      
 
Guntech 2

Classic-style shooter Guntech 2 available on Switch

by SquallSnake on January 2, 2023
Veteran game developer Jani Penttinen is proud to announce the worldwide release of Guntech 2 to the Nintendo Switch digital stores featuring old-school classic shooter fun in a fast, frantic, and action-packed gameplay experience [...]
7
 
Xbox games with gold Jan 2023

These are the free Xbox games for January 2023

by SquallSnake on December 30, 2022
Microsoft announced the following games will be free in January 2023 for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers. -Iris Fall ($19.99): Available January 1 to 31-Autonauts ($19.99): Available January 16 to February 15 Iris Fall Enter the dreamlike, stunningly [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums