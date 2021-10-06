Classic shooter Gleylancer getting digital release on PS4, Xbox, and Switch this October

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games announced the digital release date of Gleylancer coming on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo Switch on October 15th.

Originally released in 1992 Greylancer was exclusive to the Sega Mega Drive, released only in Japan and then made an appearance worldwide on the Wii Console in 2008. With continued retro fans and community requests for its appearance on current consoles, its port, with enhancements, which include new accessibility features, translations for the cutscenes has now been completed ready for its release.

Billed as a no nonsense, single player, horizontally scrolling shooter, this is a must have for your collection.

Features:

* Improved modes available with accessibility features and modern controls

* Classic and deep space shoot ‘em up gameplay

* Epic space opera with anime cutscenes

* Option to customise the ship’s attacking power

* Iconic retro console graphics and sound

* Legacy 16-bit title from the 1990s!

Setting the Scene………..

The story follows Lucia, a 16-year-old star fighter pilot in the Earth Federation. A war breaks out between humans and an unknown alien race in the year 2025. Lucia’s father, Ken, a high-ranking admiral in the Federation Navy, is captured after his ship is warped out of the combat zone with 4 alien modules which have the ability of teleportation. Lucia, heart-broken after hearing her father’s disappearance, decides to hijack the prototype fighter CSH-01-XA “GleyLancer” with the help of her friend Teim and go after her father.

Price: £5.99 GBP/ €5.99 EUR/ $6.99 USD

Release Date: Oct. 15, 2021