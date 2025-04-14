Bubble Ghost Remake (PC) Review with stream

Originally created for the Atari ST in 1987 and later ported to the original Gameboy, Bubble Ghost Remake has been fully remade and then some for this surprise 2025 release. Bubble Ghost is a forgotten, different, action-puzzle game based around reaction time and a large serving of trial-and-error. Honestly, I’ve been a fan of the Gameboy game for years and cannot believe it has been remade for modern platforms. I was very excited when I first heard about this remake.

Playing as a flying ghost, the goal is to push a delicate bubble to the goal without it popping; the slightest touch will make it pop. While the original didn’t have much of a story, this Remake includes a pretty deep and sorrowful narrative, vastly expanding the lore of a puzzle game that didn’t really need a plot. However, calling this a “remake” doesn’t really do it justice because there is much more here than remade levels in a new coat of paint.

The main campaign is essentially an entirely new game. New stages. New mechanics. New boss battles. New puzzles. New visuals. New soundtrack. New cutscenes. New secrets. More endings. Almost everything here in this section is entirely original. At the same time, the original single screen stages at also accessible from the main menu, outfitted with the same new coat of paint. There is even a speedrun mode with leaderboards for added replay value for those dedicated players. Just keep in mind, this game is really hard and I honestly don’t understand how anyone can speedrun this game.

Control-wise, there are two options: manual and automatic. Manual means you control Heinrich with the analog stick and set rotation increments with the left and right bumpers. Automatic means the playable ghost will auto-rotate in the direction you most likely need it to go. The thing is, one option isn’t necessarily better than the other. In fact, it is best to use both depending on the stage, hazards, and circumstances. When you need to act fast, relying on the auto-mode might not work fast enough, for example. At the same time, I can’t help but wonder why a twin stick option wasn’t included which could have merged the best of both worlds. Some stages are definitely harder than others but almost all require plenty of trail and error, which some players might find tedious.

Also, a bit of a hot take here, but I acknowledge the visuals, and their cartoony/comic book-like appearance are well done, but I personally prefer the cutesy visual style of the original Gameboy version. In the GB version, the ghost was this tiny, adorable little blob of a ghost, filled with personality and charm. Here in this remake, he is this miserable, unpleasant, old man of a ghost with glasses… because apparently ghosts cannot see well in the afterlife. It is easy to see that a ton of work went into creating the environments, characters, and cutscenes, but I think I would have preferred a higher res version of the pixelated original. Or better yet, an option to toggle between and old and new mode. Again, it isn’t bad, but sort of a missed opportunity to not have a direct visual call back to the original.

The remake stages also contain secrets and collectables. One such optional objective is the golden ring. In each stage, this golden ring is only available for a very limited amount of time. In order to push your bubble through it, you need to be perfect. Not fast. Not quick enough. Perfect! Clearing these golden rings is so difficult that I wouldn’t even attempt them because they are heartbreakingly challenging.

Even with the checkpoint system, some stages are pretty tough. Boss battles can also be confusing since the bubble doesn’t have any offensive capabilities, it can be a wonder what to do or how to beat them. Patience is usually the answer, something that some players might be in short supply. The demanding gameplay is appreciated and a worthy callback to the original, but this is one of those games that might not be for everyone, or a game that you play one level each day because that is all your tenacity can take.

Out of all the old, obscure games to get a remake, I probably never would have guessed Bubble Ghost, with its one-of-a-kind bubble pushing gameplay, would see a new light of day. While I am excited and thankful for this remake to exist, I just wish is paid more respect to the original visually and included a true twin-stick control scheme. While these are missed opportunities, it covers some of it tracks with all the new content included. So, one step forward but can’t help but feel one half-step back.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

