Brotherhood United getting physical release on PS4

SquallSnake
November 2, 2021
Playstation 4
8
0
brotherhood united switch hero
Red Art Games announced, in partnership with Eastasiasoft, announced that the pixelated action platformer BROTHERHOOD UNITED is getting a limited physical release on PlayStation 4! Pre-orders will open at 5PM CET on Thursday, November 4th on www.redartgames.com.

When a friend is captured, it’s up to the rest of the brotherhood to pick up their guns and take down the enemy army! In this pixelated action platformer, you’ll run, jump, shoot and dodge roll your way through the opposition to bring your buddy back. Customize your look with different options for hair, glasses, clothing, helmets and skin tone to look your best while blowing stuff up! Use all the guns and grenades at your disposal, and make sure that no partner gets left behind.

Features:
-Blast your way through 20 levels with 3 sub-quests each!
-Customize your character with new items.
-Team up with a friend for local co-op!
-Face 8 giant bosses that will put your skills to the test.
-Get in the mood with a catchy soundtrack!

• €19,99 / Limited to 999 copies

