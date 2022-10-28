Brick breaker Dungeonoid now available on PS5 and PC

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Pixel Bones Studio has announced that Dungeonoid is being released today on Steam and PlayStation 5. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch.

Dungeonoid is a brick breaker with a classic RPG system in which you can play solo or with a friend over 40 challenging levels.

Build up your skills and use your special powers to defeat the Demon Master as you cross the dungeons of the Infernal Castle with the aim of recovering the 3 sacred gems.

Features