Bounty Battle is sort of the Smash Bros of indie games – trailer here

The perfect way to settle a score is with good old fashioned fisticuffs… and energy beams, swords and undead minions! Merge Games, along with France-based developers Dark Screen Games, are announced that Bounty Battle, the 1-4 player beat-’em-up with characters from all over the Indie World, is coming to consoles (Switch, Xbox One, PS4) and PC July 16th!

Bounty Battle is the ultimate indie fighting game: a new 2D fighter, where you can pit your favorite Indie heroes against one another! Indie heroes from games like Guacamelee! Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon, Owlboy & more battle it out in this fighter frenzy. Bounty Battle features 30 fighters from over 20 different Indie games! Fighters come with their own Minion companion and unique abilities. Battle across levels inspired from the fighters’ native game worlds with up to 3 other players.

Characters: