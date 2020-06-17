Bounty Battle is sort of the Smash Bros of indie games – trailer here

by squallsnake on June 17, 2020
PC
The perfect way to settle a score is with good old fashioned fisticuffs… and energy beams, swords and undead minions! Merge Games, along with France-based developers Dark Screen Games, are announced that Bounty Battle, the 1-4 player beat-’em-up with characters from all over the Indie World, is coming to consoles (Switch, Xbox One, PS4) and PC July 16th!

Bounty Battle is the ultimate indie fighting game: a new 2D fighter, where you can pit your favorite Indie heroes against one another! Indie heroes from games like Guacamelee! Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon, Owlboy & more battle it out in this fighter frenzy. Bounty Battle features 30 fighters from over 20 different Indie games! Fighters come with their own Minion companion and unique abilities. Battle across levels inspired from the fighters’ native game worlds with up to 3 other players.

Characters:

Characters – Bounty Battle showcases your favorite characters from these beloved indie games – Guacamelee!, Darkest Dungeon, Dead Cells, Awesomenauts, Nuclear Throne, Owlboy, Axiom Verge, SteamWorld Dig, Oddmar, Jotun, Battle Chasers Nightwar, Death’s Gambit, EITR, Super Comboman, Pankapu, Flinthook, Doko Roko, Tower of Samsara, Blubber Busters, Ruin of the Reckless, The Bug Butcher, and Blocks that Matter

Key Features A host of game modes including a Tournament, Versus, Challenge Mode, Tutorial and Training Room to perfect your style 30 characters from your favourite Indie titles each with their own move set and special attacks Each fighter has their very own minion to summon and join the fight 16 different arenas to battle on – some plucked from the worlds of their fighters Multiple colour and palette swap options to fight in style!
News, PC, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
Merge GamesNews
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
