Bounce on your balls in Kid Ball Adventure coming soon to consoles

Enter a fantasy world of bouncing balls and magic castles in Kid Ball Adventure, a 2D precision platformer where risk is balanced with great reward released by EastAsiaSoft! Take control of Kid Ball as he pursues those who captured his love through treacherous castle dungeons. To guide Kid Ball to victory, you’ll need to overcome 100 challenging stages filled with traps and deadly enemies, bouncing over spikes and using booster cannons to your advantage! Locate the key and unlock the exit to move on to the next daunting chamber of hazards!

Kid Ball Adventure features a normal mode where stages can be retried as many times as necessary, but that’s not where the adventure ends! Time Trial mode awaits for true masters, offering Classic, No Death and Hell Day variants to push your skills to the ultimate test. With adjustable difficulty, cute pixel art presentation and a groovy original soundtrack, Kid Ball Adventure offers wholesome platforming fun for casual players and hardcore speedrunners alike!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: August 24, 2022

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Features:

-Bounce through 100 action-packed levels that are easy to learn and fun to master!

-Evade enemies and challenge big final bosses.

-Immerse yourself in a fantasy world the whole family can love!

-Adjust difficulty settings and explore multiple game modes.

-Enjoy vibrant pixel art presentation and an original soundtrack.

-Rescue your little lost love!