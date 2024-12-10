Besiege coming to Playstation

Besiege is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this December 12. In this medieval sandbox by UK-based Spiderling Studios, the player can construct almost any siege machine to conquer enemy lands. The developers of Besiege recently announced plans for continued development of Besiege on PC, into 2025 and beyond.

Currently, Besiege, which was developed by independent UK-based Spiderling Studios, is available on PC and Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Legendary sandbox with advanced physics

Besiege is a best-selling game known for its advanced physics and creativity, which has been very well received by gamers in its PC version – the percentage of positive reviews on Steam currently reaches as high as 95 percent (out of more than 43,500 reviews). On Nintendo Switch, the title boasts a high average of 8.27/10 reviews (according to Switch Scores) and is among the top 12 percent of media-rated games in the console’s history.

The PC version has continued to receive free updates years after its release, totaling almost 10 years of active development and updates. Thanks to available mods, airplanes are being created, and recordings of airplane crash reconstructions depicted in Besiege are gaining millions of views on YouTube.

Besiege is finally on PlayStation

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions were developed by Spiderling Studios and Ultimate Games S.A., the game’s publisher. The release date is set for December 12, 2024, and pre-orders can be placed on the PlayStation Store. Pre-orders give you three days earlier access to the game, and PS Plus subscription holders can buy the game at a 10 percent lower price.

The gameplay in Besiege focuses on constructing siege machines and then destroying settlements, castles, fortresses, and enemy troops. The game is based on an advanced physics system that encourages creativity in the creation of constructions.

In the PlayStation version of Besiege, 4 island kingdoms are waiting to be conquered. The game includes an extensive campaign consisting of a total of 55 varied levels, as well as 3 levels to play in sandbox mode.

The console version offers two graphics modes (performance and quality). On PlayStation 5, Besiege provides 4K resolution and smooth 60 frames per second, among other features. Players can also share siege machines they have created with the community and check out those shared by others.

Main features: