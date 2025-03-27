Co-op arcade driving game CarGo! now available on Xbox

CarGo!, a frenetic arcade game starring goods deliverers, is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. CarGo! can be played both alone and in local co-op (2-4 players). The game offers charming graphics, and the gameplay is based on fighting against time and street mayhem. The title is also available on PC. In the coming months, CarGo! will also arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

The game was developed by Polish studios Memory Leak Games and Cleversan Games. CarGo! was released in November 2024 on PC and received positive reviews from players. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for developing and releasing the title on consoles.

Delivery is everything. Fight time and chaos

CarGo! is a frantic delivery simulator in which the goal is to perform various transportation tasks. The action is shown in an isometric view, and simple cartoon-style graphics make it easy to get your bearings. CarGo! is a chaotic game where you have to expect the unexpected. Deliveries aren’t made easier by tight time limits, either.

The model of driving vans in CarGo! is purely arcade and alludes to classic arcade games. At the same time, the control is very simple, but mastering it to perfection is more challenging.

Deliver solo or in couch co-op

CarGo! can be played alone, but additional fun can be provided by local cooperation (2-4 players). Good cooperation and fast communication is the key to success in co-op. Various types of transportation challenges and diverse locations on several Carchipelago islands await players.

As the developers point out, CarGo! is a title that should appeal especially strongly to fans of games like Overcooked, Unrailed!, Moving Out or PlateUp!

CarGo! – main features:

-crazy delivery simulator;

-fight against time and chaos;

-arcade gameplay;

-Play solo or in local co-op (2-4 players);

-charming cartoon-style graphics.

CarGo! was released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles on March 25, 2025. The game will also hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in the coming months.