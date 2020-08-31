Become a sugar glider in exploration adventure AWAY: The Survival Series

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Breaking Walls has revealed an all new developer walkthrough showcasing the life of a sugar glider in AWAY: The Survival Series, heading to PC and PS4 in Early 2021. Enter your own personal nature documentary as you glide through the forest, sneak past predators, and hunt down your prey, all while a narrator describes your every move.



AWAY: The Survival Series is an exploration adventure set in a distant future where nature has reclaimed the planet. Playing as a tiny sugar glider, soar across misty chasms, leap from tree to tree, and climb to the top of the forest canopy as you embark on a journey to save your family.

As you brave these untamed lands, you will have to hunt down small prey, fight larger enemies, and hide from apex predators. Jump, climb, and glide through your environments as you solve navigational puzzles and make your way through the dense wilderness.



Along the way players will uncover the mysterious remnants of a fallen human civilization. While most of the game is played from the perspective of the sugar glider, there are brief sequences where players can control other animals and insects, such as beetles, lizards, foxes, crabs, and more. The world of AWAY is vast and wild, and there’s something new to discover around every corner.



Breaking Walls is composed of an all-star team of industry veterans who have worked on acclaimed series such as Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia and Far Cry. Additionally, Breaking Walls has partnered with Life and Planet Earth II composer Mike Raznick to create an enchanting orchestral score for AWAY: The Survival Series. The result is a natural world brought to life with stunning detail.



“AWAY: The Survival Series has been inspired by contemporary nature documentaries such as Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Life, and Our Planet, offering players a truly immersive and cinematic take on a nature adventure,” said Breaking Walls Co-Founder and Creative Director Laurent Bernier. “We want AWAY: The Survival Series to truly embody the wonder, majesty, and perils of the natural world. We look forward to showing you more when AWAY launches in early 2021.”

