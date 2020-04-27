Attack of the Evil Poop is a real game and now available on Steam

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Attack of the Evil Poop is a twisted, fast-paced and super addictive single-player and local multiplayer game that puts your gamer skills to test!

Each challenging enemy has its own abilities depending on what you ate before facing them. They fly, they turn on fire and they even explode!

Try not to destroy everything around and try not to get caught by your girlfriend! If peeing on your poop is your last resort to let him know you are tougher than he is, just do it!

This madness includes:

– Twelve main levels, with different bosses each!

– A lot of bonus levels to make your toilet proud!

– A “Versus” mode, where you can go insane and flush your friends!

– An almost fully destructible environment

– Two difficulty levels for experienced gamers and rookies

– Full Controller Support

– Steam Cloud-Enabled to bring your poop to any computer

– In-game and Steam Achievements

– An in-game store to use your kernel coins to buy sh*t!

– Seven different languages (Poopishese not included)

– Cutscenes and a story included (Believe it or not, it has a plot!)

– Hundred of surprises and low budget gags wherever you look!

– Constant updates with more content and fixes

– And loads more!

“Attack of the Evil Poop” smells foul from a distance, but is as delicious as an almond chocolate cake up close!

Developer: Ascend Digitally, based in Santiago, Chile.

Release Date: July, 2019

Platforms: Steam store, Windows and Mac. – Android and VR version coming soon!!

Regular Price: USD 4.99 + 50% off, digital download.

Playability: Single player and shared screen local versus mode!

Inputs: Keyboard, full controller support.

Other: In-game achievements, Steam Achievements, Steam Cloud

Languages: English, Russian, German, Italian, French, Portuguese (BR) and Spanish.

ESRB: T.B.D.