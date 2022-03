ASTRO unveils Gaming A10 Gen 2 Wired headsets

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Logitech G unveiled the new ASTRO Gaming A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset. Based on the original A10 headset, the new ASTRO A10 Gen 2 offers unrivaled comfort and audio quality in a sturdy, versatile design that reduces the carbon impact, and built for the modern gamer. Built from the ground up to enhance your gaming experience, this new wired headset comes in five unique color options, at an extraordinary price of $59.99 USD MSRP.

“With the new A10, we focused on the idea of building to the needs and wants of the new generation customer, not just being a next generation product. We made several improvements in performance and feature set, while also building a headset that is lightweight, comfortable and flexible for today’s multiple gaming scenarios. It’s available in a number of bold colorways to reflect individual personality and style, and importantly, we are able to do so in a way that is sustainable for the planet and our society,” said Thadeous Cooper, head of ASTRO marketing at Logitech G.

The A10 Gen 2 delivers carefully balanced, high-fidelity audio with custom-tuned 32mm ASTRO Audio dynamic drivers for an immersive experience. The advanced integrated boom microphone can be flipped up to mute for privacy and down for crystal-clear comms via 6.0mm unidirectional mic.

Weighing in at only 8.7 oz (246 grams), the A10 Gen 2 is lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day. The A10 Gen 2 fits a wide range of people, but it’s designed and optimized for the comfort of smaller head sizes. The padded headband and memory foam ear pads, associated with a lightweight construction, provide feather-like comfort.

One of ASTRO’s most sustainable gaming headsets, the A10 Gen 2 is certified CarbonNeutral®, which means that we finance high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. The plastic parts include post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSCTM-certified forests. By choosing this gaming headset, you’re doing your part to help support responsible management of the world’s forests. For more information on our sustainability efforts, please visit our website.

The new A10 Gen 2 headset comes in five color variations, Black, White, Mint, Grey and Lilac, allowing gamers to show off their individual style and personality. The A10 Gen 2 also includes little touches, including left and right braille indicators for those with visual impairments; ultra-durable headband for reliable, sturdy performance; and ergonomic over-ear construction for pain-free, all-night gaming.

Pricing and Availability

Available starting March 14, 2022, the ASTRO Gaming A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset is expected to retail for $59.99 USD MSRP.