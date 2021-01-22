Arrog explores the dreams of a dying person – PS4/PS5 trailer here

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Made by Peruvian developers LEAP Game Studios and Hermanos Magia, Arrog is going to be published by Warsaw-based Nakana.io on Sony PlayStation 4 & 5 on Friday, the 5th of February and will cost $3.

The meaningful dreams of a dying person…

Explore and decipher the enigmatic subconscious of someone who must learn to accept their own death.

– An award-winning journey with relaxing puzzles

– A poetic tale, with lots of symbols but 0 words

– Representations based on Latin American culture

– Hand-crafted artstyle and immersive soundtrack

– 30 min playtime