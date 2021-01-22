Arrog explores the dreams of a dying person – PS4/PS5 trailer here

Made by Peruvian developers LEAP Game Studios and Hermanos Magia, Arrog is going to be published by Warsaw-based Nakana.io on Sony PlayStation 4 & 5 on Friday, the 5th of February and will cost $3.
The meaningful dreams of a dying person…
Explore and decipher the enigmatic subconscious of someone who must learn to accept their own death.
– An award-winning journey with relaxing puzzles
– A poetic tale, with lots of symbols but 0 words
– Representations based on Latin American culture
– Hand-crafted artstyle and immersive soundtrack
– 30 min playtime
