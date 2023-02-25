Arcade volleyball game Volley Pals coming soon

by SquallSnake on February 25, 2023
Volley Pals
Contents

Volley Pals, an action-packed, modern-style arcade volleyball game, will be available in Early Access on Steam on March 9, on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on March 10, and on Nintendo Switch on April 6.

Volley Pals is a local multiplayer game with different levels and mechanics for up to 4 people. Playing options range from 1v1 to 2v2, with any number of AI or real players. 

The game features original and cute 2D cartoon characters to choose from and a unique theme at each level that excites you about what is coming next.

