All GBA games that have RUMBLE PAK functionality when played on Gamecube GAMEBOY PLAYER

Drill Dozer and WarioWare Twisted were the only 2 Gameboy Advance games to feature a force feedback Rumble Pak built directly into the game cartridge.

However, some games added non-obvious Rumble Pak support when played specifically on a Nintendo Gamecube Gameboy Player using a standard wired controller inserted into Controller Slot 1.

All games that included this secretitve feature are covered in this video along with several other Rumble Pak-based facts.