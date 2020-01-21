Aksys Games has many Switch titles planned for 2020

by squallsnake on January 21, 2020
Switch
Aksys Games announced their upcoming lineup of interactive fiction (otome) titles setting sail on the Nintendo Switch in 2020. With six adventures featuring everything from a gritty urban reign of terror to supernatural hijinks to Mafia power struggles in 1920’s Italy, there are plenty of games to dive into.  

Two classic Code: Realize entries are launching soon, with ~Guardian of Rebirth~ coming February 6th and ~Future Blessings~ in April. The Code: Realize games explore the story of Cardia and her adventures in a steampunk version of Victorian England, where she encounters a cast of intriguing gentlemen based on characters from history and literature. A special Collector’s Edition of ~Guardian of Rebirth~ features an exclusive 60 page artbook, soundtrack CD and a collectible 3″ acrylic key chain.

Fan favorites Collar X Malice and Collar X Malice -Unlimited- will heat up the summer with tales of a dangerous shadow organization spreading fear and violence in the city of Shinjuku, pushing society to the brink of chaos. Players assume the role of a young police officer tasked with restoring order. In a city bound by malice, you are the only hope for salvation! This Nintendo Switch™ edition marks the first time Collar X Malice -Unlimited- will appear in English. Collar X Malice has been rated “M” for Mature by the ESRB. Collar X Malice -Unlimited- has not yet been rated.

Two brand-new otome titles, Piofiore: Fated Memories and Cafe Enchante, are slated for the end of the year. Piofiore: Fated Memories follows the adventures of Lily, an orphan caught up in the struggle between Mafia organizations in Italy just after the First World War. Shenanigans ensue in Cafe Enchante when a young girl inherits her grandfather’s eatery only to discover that none of the patrons are human.

News, Switch
Aksys GamesNewsSwitch
