Aksys bringing Collar X Malice -Unlimited- to Nintendo Switch in America

by squallsnake on April 28, 2020
Switch
Aksys Games unveiled additional details about Collar X Malice -Unlimited-, the follow up to the suspense-filled otome game (interactive fiction) Collar X Malice, in which a young police officer finds herself entangled with a brutal terrorist organization. Available for the very first time outside of Japan, Collar X Malice -Unlimited- will hit retail shelves this August in both Standard and Limited Editions for Nintendo Switch.  

Return to the thrilling, deadly world of Collar X Malice with exclusive Interlude, After Story, and Adonis play modes. Revisit the characters and events of the original game as you build new relationships and pick up the pieces in the aftermath of the first X-Day Incident. Then buckle up for an entirely new investigatory experience as you search for traitors hidden deep within the shadowy Adonis organization. It’s a desperate race against time before the next cataclysmic X- Day arrives!

Features of Collar X Malice -Unlimited- include:

  • Explore New Paths and Mysteries! Pursue missed opportunities with the original cast, then discover completely original characters and events.
  • Investigate Challenging Cases! Assemble clues and profile individuals in different times and settings to piece together the complete story.
  • Fresh Characters and Options Take on the ultimate challenge of the Adonis storyline, designed especially for multiple replays! The clock is ticking, and no single play-through will reveal all your foes.

  The Collar X Malice titles have been rated “M for Mature” by the ESRB.

