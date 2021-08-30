A Night at the Races will be released this week on Switch – trailer here

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 30, 2021
Switch
5
0
previous article
Medieval fantasy action adventure Giants Uprising coming to Steam Early Access in November
A Night at the Races
Contents

Made by Mushy Jukebox, A Night at the Races is a unique title where you actually play as a player who tries to win a challenging arcade game tournament, grab the prize money and escape their real life struggles. There are online leaderboards, global and for each of the 200+ levels.

A Night at the Races will be released by Nakana.io on Switch on September 03. Preorders are available.

You have the night to win a clandestine tournament. Lead the rankings, get the prize, pay your debts, escape hell.

You’re invited to the arcades tonight. Compete illegally with other players for the top of the global leaderboards. You need the prize money to survive.

FEATURES:

● A unique narrative – you play as the player, and face their challenges on and off the screen.

● Challenging Arcade-Platformer gameplay – easy to learn, hard to master. Perfect for speedruns.

● Online ranking leaderboards – by level and global.

● Great playtime value – 200+ levels and additional game modes.

DEVELOPED BY Mushy Jukebox

“I wanted to create a wild and unpredictable story wrapped in engaging gameplay, where you become someone living in a dystopian world, spending his time playing a platformer in a warm summer night.” 

 – Umut Derviş, creator of A Night at the Races

PUBLISHED BY Nakana.io

“We publish games that aim to offer a new experience. The hybrid nature of A Night at the Races creates a unique synergy between the story and the action.” – Mikaël Bourget, founder of the publishing label

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
nakana.ioNewsSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Observation (PC) Review
7.0
4
 
Witchcrafty (Vita) Review
5.0
 
Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (PS4) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Giants Uprising
Medieval fantasy action adventure Giants Uprising coming to Steam Early Access in November
 
Cursed Golf
Cursed to Golf is a roguelike golf game coming to Switch and PC in 2022
 
Observation game
Observation (PC) Review
 
War Hospital
War Hospital is an upcoming strategy game set during the Great War
 
Have a Blast
Multiplayer space-based shooter Have A Blast now available on PC and Switch
View All
Latest News
      
 
A Night at the Races

A Night at the Races will be released this week on Switch – trailer here

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2021
Made by Mushy Jukebox, A Night at the Races is a unique title where you actually play as a player who tries to win a challenging arcade game tournament, grab the prize money and escape their real life struggles. There are online leaderboards, global and [...]
5
 
Giants Uprising

Medieval fantasy action adventure Giants Uprising coming to Steam Early Access in November

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2021
VARSAV Game Studios announced that Giants Uprising, the medieval fantasy game where you play as a powerful Giant who breaks free from enslavement to seek revenge on the human race, will launch into Early Access for PC gamers on November 2, 2021. “We’re [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums