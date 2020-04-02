3D puzzle platformer Tin & Kuna coming to consoles and PC in the fall

Aksys Games announced that Tin & Kuna will be rolling onto the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this fall. Help Kuna save his buddy Tin and rebuild the Prime Orb in this charming and colorful 3D puzzle platformer from Brazilian developer Black River.
Best friends Tin and Kuna are messing around one day when they discover a mysterious orb. Kuna accidentally cracks it open—oops!—unleashing evil spirts who take possession of poor Tin. Kuna will need all his speed and skill to rescue Tin, and together they must rebuild the orb and contain the chaos terrorizing their tiny planetoid.
Features of Tin & Kuna include:
- Fight the evil powers of Chaos! Roll, jump and maneuver your buddy through 40 levels across four different biomes while avoiding nasty traps.
- Explore the world! Tin and Kuna’s magical worlds contain secrets and hidden treasures in each level for adventurous players to discover.
- Shiny! Take advantage of crystal powers to gain strength, defeat traps and solve puzzles.
- Better together! Restore balance to the world through the magic of friendship.
