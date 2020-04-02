3D puzzle platformer Tin & Kuna coming to consoles and PC in the fall

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Aksys Games announced that Tin & Kuna will be rolling onto the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this fall. Help Kuna save his buddy Tin and rebuild the Prime Orb in this charming and colorful 3D puzzle platformer from Brazilian developer Black River.

Best friends Tin and Kuna are messing around one day when they discover a mysterious orb. Kuna accidentally cracks it open—oops!—unleashing evil spirts who take possession of poor Tin. Kuna will need all his speed and skill to rescue Tin, and together they must rebuild the orb and contain the chaos terrorizing their tiny planetoid.

Features of Tin & Kuna include: