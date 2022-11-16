2D action platformer Primal Light coming to Switch and Xbox

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

No Gravity Games announced that Primal Light—a game developed by Fat Gem—will be released on 24 November 2022, on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S.

This evocative 2D action platformer created by a two-person development team will be available on both Switch and Xbox next week. In collaboration with No Gravity Games, the game has been ported and optimized for consoles so that players around the world can enjoy it!

Primal Light will be available to buy digitally on the Nintendo eShop (You can get the game 40% off at launch, 50% if you own any Switch game from the No Gravity Games portfolio) and on Xbox Store.

Primal Light is a 2D action platformer where you inhabit Krog, a mysterious blue creature in a red loincloth, as he traverses a labyrinth of ladders, levers, traps, and monsters. Explore the nooks and crannies of a bizarre and evocative world as you hack and slash your way to victory, leaving a graveyard of grotesque bosses in your wake.

Experience the bizarre and unwelcoming primal world that Krog calls home. Don the red loincloth and travel through beautiful 16-bit pixel art environments, avoid death from animate (monsters) and inanimate (traps, pitfalls) threats alike, and slay gargantuan, grotesque bosses. Collect charms that help you in battle and unlock new, exciting abilities. Let the soundtrack hypnotize you and guide your way to victory!

Your village has met a tragic end. A horrible moon god burned it to the ground and left you alone in a cold, unforgiving world filled with danger. But you must not give up. It is up to you to collect 12 legendary artifacts and, with their power, undo the tragedy, save your people, and restore your way of life. You. Are. Krog.

MAIN FEATURES:

-Explore a bizarre and evocative world filled with ladders, levers, traps, and monsters, arranged linearly across 10 levels.

-Face 10 challenging bosses in arcade-style combat reminiscent of the 16-bit era.

-Master new acrobatic abilities as you progress, allowing you to overcome obstacles and enemies.

-Dive into challenging side paths to uncover hidden collectibles, unlocking upgrades and passive abilities.

-Experience stunning pixel art and a majestic soundtrack.