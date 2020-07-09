Zoids Wild coming exclusively to Switch in October

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

TOMY Company, Ltd. and Outright Games have awakened the call to bring Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed, from Japan to the rest of the world. This brand new Zoids video game combines simple and intuitive 3D combat with spectacular, anime graphics and is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on October 16th 2020.

In Zoids WIld: Blast Unleashed players will let loose the wild mecha power and animal instincts of Zoids, in breathtaking, head-to-head battles against friends or in a new single player Zoids story that follows the war between Arashi’s Team Freedom and the power-hungry Team Dark Metal.

“We are thrilled to be part of the charge, bringing this newest iteration of the legendary Zoids franchise to the West” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “This is an intergenerational brand that resonates with kids and adults alike, and we can’t wait for everyone to dive into the action and play together later this year.”

This brand new video game is based on the smash hit ‘Zoids Wild’ anime series, the latest iteration of the 35+ year global franchise that spans model kits, comics, TV and video games. With faithful anime graphics, and intuitive 3D combat, Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed is the ultimate mecha showdown!

Key Features: