Zoids Wild coming exclusively to Switch in October

by squallsnake on July 9, 2020
Switch
8
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Burning Knight (PC)
Contents

TOMY Company, Ltd. and Outright Games have awakened the call to bring Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed, from Japan to the rest of the world. This brand new Zoids video game combines simple and intuitive 3D combat with spectacular, anime graphics and is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on October 16th 2020.

In Zoids WIld: Blast Unleashed players will let loose the wild mecha power and animal instincts of Zoids, in breathtaking, head-to-head battles against friends or in a new single player Zoids story that follows the war between Arashi’s Team Freedom and the power-hungry Team Dark Metal.

“We are thrilled to be part of the charge, bringing this newest iteration of the legendary Zoids franchise to the West” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “This is an intergenerational brand that resonates with kids and adults alike, and we can’t wait for everyone to dive into the action and play together later this year.”

This brand new video game is based on the smash hit ‘Zoids Wild’ anime series, the latest iteration of the 35+ year global franchise that spans model kits, comics, TV and video games. With faithful anime graphics, and intuitive 3D combat, Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed is the ultimate mecha showdown!

Key Features:

  • Go head to head – Compete in 1vs1 mecha battles with breathtaking 3D combat
  • Enter the Zoids universe – Play as a large cast of Zoids characters with faithful visuals
  • New story – Join the war between factions and discover a new Zoids sub-species
  • 2-player action – Test your skills against other players
  • Simple controls – Easily chain moves and devastate opponents with your Final Blast
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsOutright GamesSwitchTOMY Company
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Record of Lodoss War entitled Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wond...
9.0
21
 
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated ...
5.0
 
Swords and Sandals: Spartacus (Switch) Review
8.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Burning Knight (PC)
 
Record of Lodoss War entitled Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (PC) Early Access Review
 
Tennis World Tour 2 gets first trailer
 
FPS S.C.A.R features some fast paced demon slaying
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Inexistence Rebirth (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Zoids Wild coming exclusively to Switch in October

by squallsnake on July 9, 2020
TOMY Company, Ltd. and Outright Games have awakened the call to bring Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed, from Japan to the rest of the world. This brand new Zoids video game combines simple and intuitive 3D combat with spectacular, anime graphics and is coming [...]
8
 

Giraffe and Annika release date and trailer here

by squallsnake on July 8, 2020
Many wonders are ready to be explored in Giraffe and Annika, coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 25 in North America and August 28 in Europe and Oceania. Lend the cute residents of Spica a helping hand, engage in rhythmic combat, and [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums